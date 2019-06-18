2019 Summer Food Program to start

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Food Program will run until August 23.

The Summer Free Food Program is for anyone under the age of 18 or residents with intellectual disabilities up to age 21.

Citiparks’ Summer Food Service program provides healthy and delicious breakfasts, lunches, and/or snacks. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) operates at approximately 80 city locations throughout the summer, including its mobile food truck. This service is made possible by funding from the US Department of Agriculture through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

CitiParks has been partnering with Pittsburgh Public School District since 2015 to provide the Mobile Food Truck (MFT). The MFT program operates in conjunction with the Citiparks Roving Art Cart and serves free lunches at all of it’s scheduled stops.

The SFSP served approximately 142,000 meals in 2018 - 2,200 of those meals were through the MFT program.

For list of locations visit: apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/5830_2019_Summer_Food_Service_Locations.pdf