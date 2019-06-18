ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Family Health Center to host health, wellness fair

 
June 18, 2019



Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center, Pittsburgh Mercy’s integrated physical and behavioral health primary care center on South Side, will host a free community health and wellness fair on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at 249 South 9th Street, on South Side.

The event is free and open to the public. Activities will include free blood pressure screenings, nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, bike tours, chair yoga, arts and crafts, the opportunity to meet members of the Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center care team, and more. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information, call 412-697-3260 or email info@pittsburghmercy.org.

 
