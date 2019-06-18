This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• M&Y Pgh Rooms LLC, 430 Ruxton Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Mathew Malone, 121 Reese Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Lisa and Richard Platt Jr., 310 Augusta Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.