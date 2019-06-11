ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Kindergarten enrollment at Phillips

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 11, 2019



Kindergarten enrollment continues at Pittsburgh Phillips K-5, a Spanish emphasis school, in South Side.

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year may be completed at Phillips, 1901 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To complete enrollment, parents or guardians will need: evidence of their child’s age; two current proofs of residency; and, immunization records.

For those who live in South Side, Phillips may be their neighborhood school. Visit discoverpps.org, or call the school at 412-529-5190 to learn if the address qualifies.

If Phillips is not your neighborhood school, parents may apply for the Magnet Program. Several spaces are still available. Apply at: pghschools.org/magnet.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/14/2019 20:13