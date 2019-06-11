Woodruff at Merrimac intersection improvements

Construction has begun for the Woodruff at Merrimac Intersection Improvement Project, a project identified by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) as a Safety Improvement and Neighborhood Traffic Calming Response project funded through the 2018 Capital Budget.

The $80,000 project will provide pedestrians with safer marked street crossings by reducing motorists' speeds. The objectives will be accomplished by installing a new pedestrian refuge island on Woodruff Street; modifying the existing traffic island at the intersection; better delineating lanes and motorist movements; providing new crosswalks across both Woodruff and Merrimac Streets at the intersection.

2018 speed and volume data collection found the median speed on Woodruff Street to be 32 mph, with 94 percent motorists travelling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph. Nearby on Merrimac Street, the median speed was 29 mph, with 81 percent of motorists travelling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

After completion of the project, the DOMI will collect data to determine if project objectives for safety and speed compliance have been accomplished.

Work was to begin on June 3 and is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lane restrictions may occur. Alternating through-traffic, at a minimum, will be maintained.

This project is part of a group of traffic improvement projects throughout the city. Additional projects in Council District 2 will be discussed at an upcoming public meeting with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and hosted by the Council District in Mount Washington - date to be announced.

Those with questions regarding this road construction project, should contact the project manager at DOMI.Woodruff@pittsburghpa.gov.