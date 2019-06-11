Volunteers needed to help clean up riverbank in S.S.

Volunteers are needed for the 30th Annual River Sweep Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to noon to help clean up the riverbank in South Side Riverfront Park at the foot of 18th Street.

The River Sweep, an annual six-state effort to clean up litter and debris in the Ohio River watershed, is the largest organized volunteer river cleanup effort in the country. The event winds through Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Illinois, covering more than 2,400 miles of shoreline.

“The River Sweep is a community effort that teaches the value of our waterways, teamwork and stewardship,” said Betsy Mallison, Pennsylvania River Sweep coordinator. “Come out with the family and spend a few hours along our rivers and streams and help make a difference in our waterways.”

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and long pants. Water will be available. Volunteers must sign a waiver and will receive a free River Sweep t-shirt for participating.

In Pennsylvania, the River Sweep is sponsored by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and several Pennsylvania corporate sponsors including Duquesne Light, EQT, Koppers and the Neville Chemical Company.

There are more than 10 cleanup points in Pennsylvania. Residents can find out more about River Sweep cleanup locations, by checking the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission website at http://www.orsanco.org/river-sweep/