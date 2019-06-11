Toastmasters Carrick will celebrate members

Toastmasters Carrick will hold a recognition ceremony as part of the June 15 meeting.

Members give prepared speeches, practice impromptu speaking and take on leadership roles as a means to develop and strengthen their communication and leadership skills. The recognition ceremony is a chance for the club and its members to celebrate accomplishments and achieved goals.

Since July 1, 2018, the following members have met the requirements necessary to achieve different levels of mastery in their individual learning paths: Anna Cotter – Dynamic Leadership Levels 1 – 4; Shashi Jha – Presentation Mastery Levels 1 & 2; Carolyn Krachkowski – Motivational Strategies Levels 1-5; Anurag Kumar – Visionary Communication Levels 1 – 4; GianCarlo Lies Effective Coaching – Level 1; and Innovative Planning Level 1, Effective Coaching Level 1 and Presentation Mastery Level 1 which were also achieved by members of the club during the past year.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization with more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Toastmasters Carrick meets every first and third Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in the large meeting room at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Carrick Branch.

The club welcomes members from Carrick, Overbrook and other South Pittsburgh city neighborhoods, as well as Seven Fields, Shadyside, Bridgeville, South Park and Pleasant Hills. Toastmasters Carrick also hosts a free youth program called Gavel Club for Grades 6 to 12.

For more information email toastmasterscarrickpa@gmail.com.