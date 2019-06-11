Tickets on sale now for third annual 'Taste of Allentown' restaurant tour

Allentown’s third annual ‘Taste of Allentown,’ hosted by the Hilltop Alliance, is on Friday, June 14 from 6-8 p.m. This event, which showcases food from neighborhood eateries served at neighborhood businesses, is an opportunity to explore the Allentown business district and its unique businesses.

Ticketed guests will stroll down East Warrington Avenue, stopping at participating host locations: Black Forge Coffee House, Hilltop Pharmacy, Weeping Glass, WorkHard Pittsburgh, Dark Root Barbershop, Dr. Tumblety’s Apothecary & Tasting Lounge, Skull Records and more. Each host location will serve a selected food item, paired with a complimentary beverage.

Participating restaurants include: Leon’s Caribbean Restaurant, Paisano’s Pizzaria, Phat Girlz a Cookin’, Black Market Deli, Mi Empanada and Onion Maiden. The last stop will be in Alla Famiglia’s newly renovated ballroom to enjoy a spread of desserts and pastries.

Sponsors include Dollar Bank, RE 360 Real Estate and Allentown CDC. All proceeds from the event go towards improvements in Allentown’s business district.

Tickets for Taste of Allentown can be purchased for $30 each. Guests should check in at 831 East Warrington Ave beginning at 5:30 p.m. with start time at 6 p.m. Link to ticket page: http://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=61879634653)