South Side Presbyterian Church celebrating historic designation

All are welcome to a Community Block Party and Open House celebrating the recent South Side Presbyterian Church Historic Structure Designation by the City of Pittsburgh.

The Block Party is Saturday, June 15, noon - 3 p.m., on Sarah Street in front of the church at 1926 Sarah Street, South Side 15203, and features food vendors La Palapa authentic Mexican foods and Page Dairy Mart ice cream dessert, live music (T. Mitchell Bell and Meg Booth) and a DJ, balloon artist, face painter, free cake, tours, giveaways, and more. Tours of the building will be available as well. A short ceremony will be held with the city announcing its Historic Structure Designation.

The South Side Presbyterian Church was founded in 1851 and has been serving the South Side for 168 years. Its building's main structure is 150 years old, dating to 1869.

"There are numerous fascinating records of church ministries and people's lives predating and through the Civil War, as well as of its community center addition (in 1913) with the first gymnasium for public use in the South Side and the numerous programs for residents back then and now. We hope you'll come, explore this beautiful building, and celebrate with us," Pastor Kathy Hamilton-Vargo noted.

Preservation Pittsburgh thoroughly researched the history of the structure and made the nomination to the city with the church; both are co-sponsors of this Block Party Celebration. In case of rain, the celebration will move inside the large church.

For more information, call the church at 412-431-0118, email Preservation Pittsburgh at info@preservationpgh.org or visit: http://bit.ly/2ItPUnf.