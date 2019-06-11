ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Pitch in and volunteer to help clean up So. Side Park

 
June 11, 2019



Friends of South Side Park is looking for volunteers who want to pitch in to help South Side Park during four planned volunteer events.

The dates are all Saturdays: June 22, July 20, August 24 and September 28 with each event beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon.

Interested volunteers should meet just before 9 a.m. at the Arlington Ball Field off Arlington Avenue. More information may be obtained by contacting Margie@pghhilltopalliance.org.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

