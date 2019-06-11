ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mount Washington library closing party

 
June 11, 2019



Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Mt. Washington at 315 Grandview Avenue is having a closing celebration on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m.

Come enjoy some ice cream at no charge, but donations to the library would be appreciated. Then look around the library in its current form and view the architectural drawings for its $4.1 million renovation and expansion anticipated to take 12 months.

Thrivent Financial is sponsoring this family friendly event. There will be fun activities for the children.


 
