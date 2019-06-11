ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

LifeSpan Knoxville center offering June programs

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 11, 2019



LifeSpan Knoxville Senior Resource Center, 320 Brownsville Road, is offering several special programs in June.

The Lunch Bunch is planning an outting to the Olive Garden on Thursday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

The Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

A Picnic at Knoxville is on the schedule for Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend should bring a dish.

For more information about these or any other programs at the LifeSpan Knoxville Resource Center, call 412-381-6900.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/14/2019 20:13