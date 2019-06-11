LifeSpan Knoxville center offering June programs

LifeSpan Knoxville Senior Resource Center, 320 Brownsville Road, is offering several special programs in June.

The Lunch Bunch is planning an outting to the Olive Garden on Thursday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

The Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

A Picnic at Knoxville is on the schedule for Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend should bring a dish.

For more information about these or any other programs at the LifeSpan Knoxville Resource Center, call 412-381-6900.