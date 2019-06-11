Flea market at the Allentown Senior Center

The Allentown Senior Citizens Center will hold a Flea Market, Bingo, Food and Bake Sale on Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The flea market will be held in the parking lot of the Hilltop United Methodist Church located at 631 E. Warrington Ave. Bingo is inside in the activity. Because the event is being held on Flag Day a red, white and blue theme has been adopted by crafters at the center. The crafters have made heart shaped patriotic wreaths that will be also sold at the flea market. Come for lunch, stay for bingo and meet your neighbors. For more information call the center at 412-481-5484. The event is open to the public.