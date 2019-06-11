ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Father's Day breakfast at Holy Apostles

 
June 11, 2019



Father’s Day Breakfast: Tickets are being sold for the Knights of Columbus Gilmary Council #3868 third annual Father’s Day breakfast celebration.

This breakfast will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Faith Formation Center of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great location, in Baldwin. Catered by Signature Servings’ Chef Steve, it will include all breakfast favorites, plus an omelet station, mimosas and more.

Tickets may be purchased, in advance, at a discount cost of $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 – 10. These tickets are available after masses at all Holy Apostles church sites, St. Sylvester’s church, Holy Angels church, and in the Holy Apostles and St. Sylvester parish offices. Cost at the door is $15 for adults and $8 for children.

Net proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus Gilmary Council sponsored charities.

 
