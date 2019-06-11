Bylaws changes at S.S. Community Council meeting

South Side Community Council (SSCC) will hold its annual General Meeting on Monday, June 24 at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to voting on the election/reelection of board members, the council will be asking for a vote on changes to its bylaws. The SSCC is applying to be a Registered Community Organization (RCO) with the City of Pittsburgh. In order to be an RCO, there are a number of criteria that an organization needs to meet, including bylaws.

Although the SSCC has bylaws, board members took this as an opportunity to update them. The changes need to be voted on by the membership. Proposed bylaws can be found on the SSCC website – http://www.southsidecommunitycouncil.org. Paper copies can be found at Brashear Association and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side.

The meeting will also include a presentation by Allison Harnden, nighttime economy manager for the City of Pittsburgh. Several years ago, the Responsible Hospitality Institute worked with residents and businesses to come up with recommendations on improving the management of the city's nightlife.

Ms. Harnden will discuss her role in following through with the recommendations and also share the work she has been doing throughout the city since she arrived in Pittsburgh.