Free summer day camp for kids in McKinley Park

 
June 11, 2019



Voices Against Violence will hold its 23rd annual free summer day camp for children ages 4 to 14 at McKinley Park Community Center, 900 Delmont Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Two registration days remain: Wednesday, June 12 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the McKinley Park Community Center.

The camp runs from Monday, June 24 to Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. excluding July 4-5. Included are breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The camp accepts boys and girls in three groups: 4 – 7-year-olds; 8 – 11-year-olds; and, 12-14-year-olds. It’s open to 150 South Pittsburgh area children, including children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of area residents.

Outdoor activities, educational and cultural programs, crafts, field trips, swimming and fun are planned for camp days.

For questions, contact Jill Evans at 412-945-0238 or jevans@vavpgh.org.

 
