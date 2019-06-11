This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Jennifer Gartner, 522 Cabot Way, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Tina Payne, 241 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Pette Property Mgmt. LLC, 221 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.64.

• Scheidler LLC, 341 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.42A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 13, at 9 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Roberta Reed, 514 Cathedral Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 304.10, 304.6, 304.2.

• RDH Investments LLC, 2402 Charcot Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Dana Blackstock, 2101 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bailey Avenue Partners LLC, 206 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 614.02.

• Charles Dunbar, 809 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Ralph and Suzanne Soukup, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Susan Schiavone, 2362 Almont Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Charles and Linda Chalovich, 2616 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Sunpar LLC, 20 Cedricton Street, 29th Ward, Code 108.1.1A.

• John Zavodnick, 122 Duffland Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Caroll Maloney, 147 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 922.02, 302.8.

• Brooke Madden, 340 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Brickley Family LP, 245 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Wayne Lethage, 65 Amanda Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 304.6, 304.2.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Grace Hurt, 416 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.2.

• Tulapup LLC, 223 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.11, PM304.13, 922.02.

• Charlotte Keys, 222 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Jaleen and Leslie Jones, 410 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.