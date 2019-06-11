The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael Johnson, 111 Overhill Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Alfred Boerner, 0 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.7, Accessory Structure.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Andrew Antz, 1740 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Brownsville Road Residences, 1740 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.