BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND INTENT TO ADOPT UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE
June 11, 2019
The Council of the Borough of Mt. Oliver, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 and intend to adopt an updated Zoning Ordinance and updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code at their regular meeting on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 7:30pm as summarized below:
Zoning Ordinance
Article 1: General Provisions
Article 2: Definitions
Article 3: Zoning Districts
Article 4: Zoning District Regulations
Article 5: Sign Regulations
Article 6: Parking Regulations
Article 7: Conditional Use and Special Exception Regulations
Article 8: Supplemental Regulations
Article 9: Administration and Enforcement
Article 10: Permits and Applications
Appendix A: Official Zoning Map
Appendix B: Front Yard Setback Map
Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance
Part 1: Title and General Provisions
Part 2: Definitions
Part 3: Applications, Approval, and Application Content
Part 4: Installation, Inspection, and Acceptance of Improvements
Part 5: Design Standards
Part 6: Administration
Part 7: Amendment and Review by County
Part 8: Enforcement Remedies
Part 9: Validity and Repealer
Part10: Mobile Home Parks
Appendix: Required Certifications and Statements
A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website http://www.mtoliver.com and at the following location:
Borough of Mt. Oliver
150 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER
Rick Hopkinson
Borough Manager
