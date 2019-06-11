Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop next free produce distribution is June 14

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free produce distribution on the Hilltop, continues on Friday, June 14.

Eligible households in the 15203, 15210, 15211 and Carrick residents in 15227 zip codes can pick up fresh produce from about 3:30 p.m. until supplies run out on Friday, June 14. No pre-registration is required. The distributions will be held in the former St. John Vianney Church parking lot, Allentown, off E. Warrington Avenue at Climax and Allen streets.

Eligible households are those with household income at or below 150 percent of the poverty level. The income guidelines are:

Household Annual Monthly Weekly

Size

1 $17,655 $1,471 $340

2 $23,895 $1,991 $460

3 $30,135 $2,511 $580

4 $36,375 $3,031 $700

Each Additional

Person Add: $6,240 $520 $120

Even if a household doesn't qualify based on income, all of the following conditions qualify a household for Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop: receiving unemployment compensation, food stamps, cash assistance or medical assistance, SSI, or Social Security Disability. Also, those who are experiencing a crisis situation are always welcome. Produce to People and food pantry users are also welcome.

Those coming should bring proof of zip code residency such as a rent receipt, utility bill receipt, mortgage payment receipt, valid state ID, or a valid driver's license. Also, they should bring bags, boxes or rolling carts as they will not be provided.

Those coming for the produce are advised not to arrive before 3 p.m. – arriving early does not mean early service.

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop is sponsored by the Hilltop Alliance, Allentown CDC, Brashear Association, St. John Vianney Food Pantry, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Volunteers and donations are welcomed. For information go to http://www.pghhilltopalliance.org or to volunteer or donate, contact the Hilltop Alliance at 412-586-5807.