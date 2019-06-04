Kindergarten enrollment at Phillips

Kindergarten enrollment continues at Pittsburgh Phillips K-5, a Spanish emphasis school, in South Side.

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year may be completed at Phillips, 1901 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To complete enrollment, parents or guardians will need: evidence of their child’s age; two current proofs of residency; and, immunization records.

For those who live in South Side, Phillips may be their neighborhood school. Visit discoverpps.org, or call the school at 412-529-5190 to learn if the address qualifies.

If Phillips is not your neighborhood school, parents may apply for the Magnet Program. Several spaces are still available. Apply at: pghschools.org/magnet.