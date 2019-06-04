Seniors can receive free produce at farmers markets with vouchers

Allegheny County residents 60 years and older may be eligible to receive a set of four checks for a total of $20 to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, administered by the Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging (AAA).

Checks will be distributed on Tuesday, June 11 by the AAA senior center network on a first come, first served basis. The checks can be spent through November 30 on produce grown in Pennsylvania at participating Farmers Markets. Those who are eligible but unable to get to a senior center may designate a proxy to pick up and redeem the checks. There is a limit of two proxy forms per person.

To be eligible, you must: be an Allegheny County resident; be age 60 or older before December 31, 2019; not live in a residential facility providing meals; and meet income requirements ($23,107 annual gross income for a one-person household and $31,284 for a two-person household).

In South Pittsburgh, distribution sites include:

Allentown:

Allentown-Hilltop Center, 631 E Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 -3 p.m.

Citiparks Healthy Active Living Center:

Mt. Washington, 122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211. 9 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 -3 p.m.

LifeSpan:

LifeSpan Knoxville Center, 320 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To access all distribution sites, proxy forms, locations of farmers markets and other information about the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, visit http://www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/SFMNP or call the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.