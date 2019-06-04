Provide your input on city's capital budget during Potholes and Pierogies discussion

The City of Pittsburgh is hosting its two annual Deliberative Community Forums on the Capital Budget for city residents to share their ideas on 2020 capital budget priorities. At these forums, neighbors have the chance to learn about the budget, engage with each other, community leaders and city officials, and add community voices to the budgeting process.

Register to attend the forums at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cip/ Forums are free and open to every resident of the City of Pittsburgh. Free childcare and interpretive services are available when for those who register by June 9.

There are two sessions:

Thursday, June 13, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Allegheny Center Museum Lab at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh 10 Children's Way Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tuesday, June 18, 6 – 8:30 p.m. South Side Flats Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers 10 S. 19th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Each Session Includes: A brief overview of the budgeting process; Small group discussions of budget priorities and residents' needs; An opportunity for residents to ask questions of an expert panel; Dinner and refreshments; Childcare and Interpretive services are available for free through pre-registration by June 9; and, A survey for all attendees to complete to add their ideas and opinions to the budgeting process

Attendees should plan their evening to attend the entire 2.5 hours of the forum. Register at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cip/

Know a lot about pierogies but want to know more about the City of Pittsburgh's Capital Budget? Feel free to explore using the city's new budget engagement tool ahead of time: http://pittsburgh.abalancingact.com/capital