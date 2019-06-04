Planning Forum will host active shooter presentation

The South Side Planning Forum will host a presentation by Duquesne University Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety Tom Hart who will share information on how to protect yourself in the event of an active shooter situation.

Chief Hart is responsible for overseeing and managing the entire Department of Public Safety including Patrol, Operations and Administrative Sections. Supplemental materials will be distributed during the 90-minute presentation.

The active shooter presentation will be held at Brashear, 2005 Sarah St. on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. Water and snacks will be provided.

RSVP at the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/8d6L4UEvhptp1d4U2 or by emailing: Southwatch15203@gmail.com