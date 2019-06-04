ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Knoxville Appreciation Day is June 8 in McKinley Park

 
June 4, 2019



The Second Annual Knoxville Community Appreciation Day will be on Saturday, June 8, from 1 1:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the McKinley Park lower ballfield on Bausman Street.

The Knoxville Community Council is planning a fun-filled family celebration of the neighborhood with food, children's activities and fellowship. There will also be information on services and programs available to enhance the quality of life for neighborhood families.

Those attending are asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.


 
