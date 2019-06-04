Free water pitchers and water filters in Allentown

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

June 4, 2019



Free water pitchers and filters certified to remove lead from the water, will be available on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-noon at 831 E. Warrington Avenue.

Sponsored by Women for a Healthy Environment, priority will be given to expecting families, families with young children and households inside and outside the PWSA service area with children who have elevated blood lead levels.

For more information, call 412-404-2872 or info@womenforahealthyenvironment.org.

Partners include: Hilltop Alliance, Allentown CDC, Allegheny Center Alliance Church and UPMC St. Margaret Lawrenceville Family Health Center.

 
