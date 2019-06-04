EDS hires new executive director

Economic Development South has hired a new executive director. Joey-Linn Ulrich started with EDS in May.

Prior to joining EDS, Ms. Ulrich served as the executive director of Venture Outdoors where she opened a third Kayak Pittsburgh concession in Aspinwall Riverfront Park. Kayak Pittsburgh is a social enterprise of Venture Outdoors with operations at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, North Park and North Shore.

She also worked with a cohort of four other environmental organizations to hire a shared CFO, as well as lead efforts to develop other innovative programming during her time. Ms. Ulrich also worked for the Girl Scouts and prior to that for the Northside Leadership Conference where she worked side by side community leaders on developing resident and public safety initiatives in the East Allegheny neighborhood.

Ms. Ulrich, a Pittsburgh native, grew up in the Allentown neighborhood and currently resides in Overbrook with her husband and three children. She is excited to begin meeting and working with all of the community leaders and partners in the South Hills area.

She earned a bachelor's degree in public administration from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Arts in Leadership in Nonprofit Management from Carlow University. She is currently a Fellow in Leadership Pittsburgh's Lead Now Pittsburgh and the City of Pittsburgh's Hays Woods Task Force.