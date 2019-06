The following students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 term.

Zera Miller, Christopher Lewis, Taechaun Sellers, Brooke Zimmerman and Brianna Clark earned the honors.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.