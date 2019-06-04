Housing Opportunity Fund at Allentown June meeting

The Housing Opportunity Fund will be discussed at the June 12 meeting of the Allentown CDC at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Vethina Hage and Justin Belton from the Urban Redevelopment Authority will provide information about the Opportunity Fund. In addition, Jessica Berman will have details about the upcoming Zone 3 Public Safety Council's picnic.

Also on the agenda are updates on community projects from the Allentown CDC, State Representative Jake Wheatly's office and Mayor William Peduto's Office.

Allentown public meetings are held the second Wednesday of every other month. For questions or to RSVP, call Renee at 412-277-4172.