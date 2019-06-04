This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• John Leasa, 932 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Anthony and Diana Bellini, 131 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7, 307.1, 304.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• James and Patricia Villanova, 348 Maple Terrace, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Trimont Residential Condo, 0 Plymouth Atreet (6G-260), 19th Ward, Code 1004.02.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Saddle Light Capital LLC, 2 Bogg Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Theodore and Andrea Otey, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.2, 302.7.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 401 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 304.9, 304.6, 304.2, 304.13.

• Judith Mason, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Steven Sayers, 2219 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Patricia Aubrey, 312 E. Agnew Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Arthur Fedorek, 420 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Ebony Thomas, 246 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• DSV SPV1 LLC, 328 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1.

• Jeannette and Michael Stiefvater, 314 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM304.13.

• David and Michelle Eberlien, 2211 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes PM304.11, PM304.6, PM304.7, PM307.1.

• G&G Auto Sales, 1508 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 922.02.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.