Part of Brownsville Road to close for repairs June 8

Brownsville Road between Linhart Lane in Baldwin Borough and Streets Run Road in Whitehall Borough will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

The closure, which is expected to last until Thursday, June 13, is required for work on Brownsville Road Bridge No. 1 that includes completing an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck, sealing the bridge barriers and sidewalks, and applying pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured using Clairton Boulevard (Route 51) and Curry Hollow Road. Pedestrian access to the bridge’s sidewalks will be limited to non-working hours – 5 p.m. - 7 a.m.