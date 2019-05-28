Carrick Library has a full month of activities for all ages in June

Check out what’s happening in June at the Carrick Branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh:

Programs for Children:

Storytime: Baby & Me, Tuesdays, 11 a.m. Sing, clap and bounce along to interactive rhymes, stories and songs. Songs help children develop listening skills and learn the rhythms and rhymes of spoken language. For children birth – 18 months and their caregivers.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschooler Tales, Thursdays, 11 a.m. Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months – 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club, Wednesdays, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5th.

Celebrate: Summer Reading Kickoff, Saturday, June 15, 2 – 4 p.m. Blast off to a summer of fun at the library. Kickoff the summer with crafts, games and activities. Don’t forget to sign up for Summer Reading. Recommended for families with children birth to grade 5.

Programs for Teens:

Teen Time, Tuesdays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Summer Reading Kick Off Party, June 4.

Sign Ups and join in the Planet Making Craft

Mango Slushies, June 11

Teen Kit, June 18

Aviary/Carnegie Natural History Center/Magic Show, June 25

Teen Anime Club - Saturday, June 8, 3 – 4:30 p.m. “Come hang out with fellow weaboos, where otaku and noobs get to explore Japanese culture, watch their favorite anime flicks, and showcase cosplay!”

Programs for Adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour, Mondays noon. Join in each week at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh –Carrick as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897.

Quilting Hang Out, Wednesday, June 5, 6 p.m. Working on a quilt? Interested in swapping scraps? Come check out the quilting hang out. All quilters are welcome to come work on their projects and connect with other quilters in the neighborhood.

Carrick Crochets, Wednesday, June 12, 6 –7 p.m. Interested in Crochet? Join in for a monthly crochet meet up. All skill levels welcome, new crocheters will be taught the basics. Crochet needles and basic supplies will be provided.

Tuesday Evening Book Club, Tuesday, June 11, 6 –7 p.m. If you enjoy fun, interesting discussions join in as they discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information or to sign up call or stop by and visit.

From Pittsburgh to the Moon: Pittsburgh’s Contribution to the Apollo Missions, Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. Join in to welcome one the Senator John Heinz History Center’s curators, Emily Ruby for a presentation on Pittsburgh’s contribution to the Apollo missions. The History Center’s recent exhibit Destination Moon was a sensation and Ms. Ruby will share with us the important role Pittsburgh has played and continues to play in space exploration.

Adult Game Night, Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m. Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Mysterious Reads, Saturday, June 22, 10 – 11 a.m. This is the group for those who love mysteries of all types and having a great discussion. For more information or to sign up call or stop in.

Adult Summer Reading Special Programs: Launch into Summer with adult summer reading programs this summer at CLP Carrick.

Crafting: Planet Pour, Saturday, June 15, 1:30 p.m. Learn how to use acrylic paint to create a far out plant or space wall hanging. Supplies are provided.

SPACE: The Final Frontier Book Club, Wednesday, June 26, 6 – 7 p.m. Come and enjoy a classic this month as they discuss The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams over cookies and coffee.

One-on-one Computer Assistance (by appointment). Get your computer questions answered. Staff can provide assistance whether you need help using Microsoft Office, creating an email account, searching the Internet or using an eReader. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Resume Assistance One-one-one assistance is available to help you develop a strong resume and cover letter so you can land that all-important interview. Bring a copy of your resume to receive feedback. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, ask a librarian.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.