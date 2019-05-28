ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Carrick's community council and block watch holding open meeting

 
May 28, 2019



The Carrick Community Council (CCC) and the Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch will hold a joint meeting on Monday, June 3, at 25 Carrick Avenue.

The Block Watch meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed immediately by the CCC public meeting.

CCC committees will do a short presentation and then welcome Becky Johnson from the Pittsburgh Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) as the guest speaker.

Pittsburgh’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) offers one-on-one, professional financial counseling as a free public service. The FEC helps clients take control of their debt, deal with debt collectors, improve their credit, create a budget, increase savings, connect to safe and affordable financial products, and much more.

Check their website at: http://www.advantageccs.org for more information on FEC.

 
