South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Historic review hearings

 
May 28, 2019



The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearings in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

2529 E. Carson Street, South Pittsburgh LLC, owner, and Faros Properties, applicant: Front and rear facade alterations.

253 S.12th Street, Hakeem Real Estate Holdings LLC, owner, and Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, applicant: Alterations to previously approved building renovations.

Monongahela Incline — Individual Landmark, Port Authority of Allegheny County, owner, and Toby Clever, applicant: Replacement of roof with standing seam metal roof.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.

 
