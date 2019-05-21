South Side Presbyterian celebration is on June 15

South Side Presbyterian Church will celebrate 169 years of service in South Side and 150th "birthday" of its historic building on Saturday, June 15 from noon – 3 p.m. with a Community Block Party and Open House.

Incorporated in 1851, the South Side Presbyterian Church is the oldest active church in South Side. At the end of December 2018, a historic structure nomination was submitted to the City of Pittsburgh for the South Side Presbyterian Church in conjunction with Preservation Pittsburgh. The application has been moving through the landmark process with a final decision expected by City Council at the end of May.

To see the nomination and photos, go to: http://www.preservationpgh.org/nominations-2/2018/12/19/south-side-presbyterian-church

The free family-friendly event features music, food, activities, giveaways, and building tours. The block party will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, festivities will be moved indoors.

Food will be available for purchase and there will be free cake. There is no admission charge for the event, all are welcome.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at 1926 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.