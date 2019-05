The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for May to third grader Hanna Lang for her school accomplishments. Pictured with Hanna (second from the right) are (from left) attorney Amy Schrempf, award sponsor; Andrew Lang, Hanna's father; Rebecca Kasavich of the South Side Chamber of Commerce; Yoko Watanabe, Hanna's mother; and, Stacy El-Sabbagh, her teacher.