South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Looking up and out on the South Side House Tour

 
May 21, 2019

Michael Smith and Thom McDonell show off the view from the hose tower in their 125-year-old converted fire station on Fernleaf Street in the South Side Slopes. They opened their home to visitors during the 28th Annual South Side Home Tour.













 
