Looking up and out on the South Side House Tour

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
May 21, 2019
Michael Smith and Thom McDonell show off the view from the hose tower in their 125-year-old converted fire station on Fernleaf Street in the South Side Slopes. They opened their home to visitors during the 28th Annual South Side Home Tour.
PO Box 4285Pittsburgh, PA 15203Ph: (412) 481-0266news@sopghreporter.com
© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)