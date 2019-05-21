June Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted by PA Resources, Cleanways

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival – the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festival – will stop in Pittsburgh in June as part of its nationwide tour to showcase environmental films that inspire action, and again this year the festival will serve as a fundraiser to benefit two local environmental organizations.

On Saturday, June 1, Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) and Allegheny CleanWays will host an evening of engaging and eye-opening films that address pressing global issues and inspire action to protect the environment. The 2019 film festival will feature three films produced in Pittsburgh along with numerous selections from around the world.

This year’s event offers a new location – Pittsburgh Playhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh – as well as an After Party held at nearby Forbes Tavern featuring beer and cider sampling, tasty bites and an opportunity to chat with local filmmakers.

Doors to the Pittsburgh Playhouse PNC Theatre will open at 6 p.m. with the films beginning at 7 p.m.

Throughout the evening, festival organizers will connect those attending with numerous nonprofits seeking volunteers for projects and programs in western Pennsylvania.

Festival tickets are $25 – and After Party tickets $10 – with all proceeds benefiting PRC and Allegheny CleanWays. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting http://www.prc.org/filmfest or at the door on June 1.

Festival sponsors are Straub Brewery, Threadbare Cider House & Meadery, Wigle Whiskey, WYEP 91.3 and 90.5 WESA.