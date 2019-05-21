Hilltop kids can learn about farming at Urban Farm's youth camps

Hilltop youth will have another fun option this July at free summer camps at the Hilltop Urban Farm at 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Kids in grades pre-K to 8th grade living in Hilltop neighborhood, along with students attending Arlington K-8, Lighthouse Cathedral and New Academy Charter School are eligible to participate. Students, including those who have completed 8th grade or are rising 8th graders, may attend.

Four sessions of 20 students each will take place in July according to age. Each session will be three days and will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Sprouts Camp, July 1-3 for pre-K and kindergarten, is designed for sprouting farmers. Children will be involved in plant care activities, nature walks and simple farm cooking activities. They will discover new things in nature, develop a connection to their food and understand the role farming plays in their lives.

Seedlings Camp, July 8-10 for 1st to 3rd grades, will teach kids what it's like to be a farmer in a fun and relaxed setting. This hands-on camp will allow kids to get their hands dirty and exercise while learning about farming and the youths' connection to the land that benefits everyone.

Farm Kids Camp, July 22-24 for 4th and 5th graders, will teach them the basics of being a farmer in a fun and relaxed setting. They will be responsible for farm chores everyday and will also be playing games, cooking food from the farm, doing crafts and science activities on the farm.

Youth Farmers Camp, July 15-17 for 6th to 8th graders, is for students with an interest in being outside and working in harvesting and then eating the produce they help to grow. Math and science projects and workshops will be integrated into this camp so youth can begin to understand all of the inputs and planning needed to successfully be a farmer.

Ned Brockmeyer, youth farm program manager, will be running the youth camps. Mr. Brockmeyer has all his child work clearances, Adult and Pediatric CPR and First Aid training. He will be assisted by local high school students who are paid Youth Farm Program Assistants for the summer camps.

For more information on the camps or to register, visit: https://www.hilltopurbanfarm.org/youth-farm.

Only 20 students will be accepted for each free session. To register a child, parents or guardians should email ned@hilltopurbanfarm.org to be placed on the waiting list. Parents will be responsible for dropping off and picking up their child each day.

Children participating in the camps should wear closed toed shoes, pants/shorts or a t-shirt they don't mind getting dirty. A sun hat and sunscreen are recommended as there is limited shade on the farm.

Snacks will be provided. Campers are required to disclose any allergies. There are beehives on the farm so parents should let staff know if their child is allergic to bees or carries an EpiPen.