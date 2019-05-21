ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair group meets on May 23

 
May 21, 2019



The May 23 meeting of the Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group is slated for Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue.

A full agenda includes updates from the Stabilization Committee of the Hilltop Alliance and The Hilltop Urban Farm; Officer Christine Luffey; Councilman Bruce Kraus; Felipe Palomo of the City of Pittsburgh Planning Dept., talking in public for the first time about the new Neighborhood Conservation District designation regarding the Mayor's project of parks in the neighborhoods; and, information on a new program wherein the community will have a voice as to new construction as well as what is considered historical.

There will also be a report from the group's Steering Committee with new ideas for the neighborhood.

There will be light food, refreshments and drinks at cost.

 
