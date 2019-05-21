This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case are scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Soroka Sales Inc., 140 S 25th Street, 16th Ward, Code PM109.1.

• Ray Erfort, 1912 Fox Way, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Hilltop LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi’s Courtroom:

• Roberta Reed, 514 Cathedral Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 304.10, 304.6, 304.2.

• Laura and Steven Wolfram, 480 Dawes Street, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Susan Barnett, FJ Young Co., John Young, 2336 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Anna Grace Holdings LLC, 2518 Leticoe Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2, 108.1.1.

• Amanda and Gary Geiger, 2319 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Janet A. Bauer Corp., 133 S.23rd Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Paula Kelemen, 486 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.2.

• Deborah and Joseph Sokolowski Jr., 2017 S 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Corie Mann, 2426 Diehl Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Brandi Donehoo, 143 E Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Valerie Cardello, 94 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Donna Stark, 300 Meredith Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Christopher and Jessica Snyder, 211 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Grace Hurt, 416 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 925,06, PM304.7, PM302.7, 302.4.

• Annette and Jack Hodrick, 133 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Charlotte and Paul Keys Sr., 222 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Antoinetta and Michael Facchiano Sr., 1635 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

• Joseph Wasiecko, 2400 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side.