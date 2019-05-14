Kraus for District 3

In the upcoming District 3 City Council election three candidates are vying for the seat: the incumbent Bruce A. Kraus; his former chief of staff, Ken Wolfe; and, Chris Kumanchik.

Over the course of the campaign for the District 3 seat several South Pittsburgh neighborhood groups held Meet the Candidates nights. For one reason or another, only two of the three candidates attended two of the three forums with Councilman Kraus attending them all.

The forums provided a speed dating snapshot of the candidates to residents and voters.

Mr. Kumanchik, an Oakland resident, generally spoke well but didn’t appear to know what the issues were on this side of the Mon.

Mr. Wolfe, an Allentown resident, often agreed with his opponents’ answers.

Mr. Kraus, a South Side resident, was the most knowledgeable in answering the questions, but as the sitting councilman he should be.

Over the last dozen years, although Mr. Kraus hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea, he has put the needs of the District first. He has worked to keep his neighborhoods safe, clean and green.

Through Mr. Kraus’ work with the Responsibility Hospitality Institute, the city hired its first Nighttime Economy Manager and public safety officials learned new ways of policing all the city’s entertainment zones.

The Parking Enhancement District showed parking revenue can be used to benefit East Carson Street without impacting patrons’ ability to park. The PED has resulted in a cleaner more secure business.

East Carson Street is getting a new multi-million dollar streetscape in conjunction with a state reconstruction project.

The 18th Street corridor is on schedule to get upgraded intersections along with a redesigned Josephine Street intersection to increase safety. Stabilization work was completed on the Mission Street Bridge.

E. Warrington Avenue in a partnership with the Allegheny County Port Authority and the city underwent a complete reconstruction.

Two long delayed spray parks, in Beltzhoover and Arlington, were completed.

The South Side Market House has undergone stabilization work and is currently having its HVAC system upgraded. A new Division 4 building is in the design phase after the old, toxic building was demolished.

Mr. Kraus worked with UPMC to transition UPMC South Side Hospital into an outpatient center with an urgent care component. And now that UPMC has decided to move the urgent care component to another location, he has been working with UPMC to transition the former hospital building into space for up to 1,000 employees.

While a member of the Board of Directors of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the Knoxville Branch underwent a multi-million dollar renovation.

It’s expected for City Council members will take care of their own districts, and Mr. Kraus has in every corner of the district.

On May 21, Mr. Kraus has earned the right to be on the ballot in November as the Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat.