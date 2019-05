Join neighbors and fellow tree tenders to remove litter, weeds, and then mulch the street trees on Brownsville Road on Tuesday, May 21.

Volunteers will meet at the Dairy District Pavilion at 6 p.m. Mulch, gloves and tools will be provided by Tree Pittsburgh.

Please sign up by emailing jake@treepittsburgh.org, call 412-781-TREE (8733) or fill out the google form at: https://forms.gle/bqxdmxLaF9cd3HBT9