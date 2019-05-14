South Side Presbyterian flea market and food sale

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to a community Flea Market and Food Sale on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests plan to have a variety of items for sale plus the church lunch menu includes homemade haluski, wedding soup, hot dogs, macaroni salad, and more. Eat in or take out.

The church is at South 20th and Sarah streets, South Side. Use the 20th Street entrance. Phone 412-431-0118 for more information