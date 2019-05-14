ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Side Presbyterian flea market and food sale

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 14, 2019



The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to a community Flea Market and Food Sale on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests plan to have a variety of items for sale plus the church lunch menu includes homemade haluski, wedding soup, hot dogs, macaroni salad, and more. Eat in or take out.

The church is at South 20th and Sarah streets, South Side. Use the 20th Street entrance. Phone 412-431-0118 for more information



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/18/2019 06:46