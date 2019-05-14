ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

PennDOT says to use caution when renewing licenses online

 
May 14, 2019



The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded  its customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration online, and to make sure that they’re on PennDOT’s official Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.

Third-party websites can appear “official,” and often pay search engines to appear at the top of search results for common terms, like “renew vehicle registration” or “driver’s license.” Many third-party sites charge additional fees for completing transactions – there are no additional service or convenience fees for completing online transactions on PennDOT’s website.

There are a few simple tips to help customers ensure that they are visiting PennDOT’s official website:

• Rather than using a search engine to reach the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, that you enter the web address (www.dmv.pa.gov) directly into your browser’s address bar.

• PennDOT does not charge any additional service or transaction fees for completing online transactions. If you are charged any additional fees, you aren’t on the PennDOT website.

• Look for the words “An Official Pennsylvania Government Website” in the top left corner. Many commonwealth websites display these words as an additional security measure.

If a customer has concerns about a third-party website, customers can contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555, or visit their website.

 
