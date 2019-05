Knoxville Senior Resource Center, 320 Brownsville Road, is listing several upcoming activities.

Lunch Bunch Outing – Interchange will take place on Tuesday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Paint with a Twist also on Tuesday, May 21.

The Advisory Committee meeting will take place on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information concerning any of the activities, call 412-381-6900.