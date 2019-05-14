ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Jimi Adler returns to play at the Dairy District

 
May 14, 2019



A night with Jimi Adler!

Former Carrick High School English teacher and current CAPA English teacher Jimi Adler brings his Jimmy Adler Band back to where it all started; just a stone’s throw from where his first band used to rehearse, at the Carrick Dairy District Pavilion on Friday, May 17 from 6-9 p.m..

Food and beverages will be available for cash purchase. $3 admission tickets available at the “door,” cash only.



 
