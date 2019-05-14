ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Grentz graduates

 
May 14, 2019

Danielle Grentz

Danielle Grentz has graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and finished a double minor study in Museum Studies and English Literature.

She is the daughter of Germaine Ayres and Domenic (Randy) Grentz, both are lifelong South Pittsburgh residents. She is a 2015 valedictorian graduate of Carrick High School.

Danielle has been on the Dean's List every semester during her academic study and was a member of the Student Alumni Association, TRIO Student Support Services, and the Commuter Students organizations.

Danielle was among approximately 8,000 students receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh campus in the Oakland neighborhood on April 28.

 
