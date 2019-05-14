Great American Cleanup partners encouraged to enter video contest

Anyone participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup of PA is reminded to submit an entry in the video contest.

To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your Great American Cleanup of PA event showing individuals, groups, children, and adults having fun making your community clean, beautiful and vibrant! Be sure to mention the Great American Cleanup of PA in your video.

“The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Great American Cleanup of PA video contest is a fun and interactive way to gain recognition, build support for local programs and thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped make your Great American Cleanup of PA event a success. We want to see how you keep Pennsylvania Beautiful,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Cash prizes, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, are $200 for the winning entry and $100 each for two runners up. The deadline to submit your video is June 7.

Help choose the winners by liking your favorite video on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Facebook page. Voting begins on June 17 and concludes on June 26 at 3 p.m. For contest details visit http://gacofpa.org/video-contest/.

The Great American Cleanup of PA initiative officially ends on May 31. There is still time to register your community improvement event and receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests from PennDOT district offices, while supplies last. Visit http://www.gacofpa.org for more information.