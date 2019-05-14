Governor announces scholarship funding for high school graduates

Governor Tom Wolf has announced the approval of $100,000 in funding for Pittsburgh Promise, which funds post-secondary scholarships for students in western Pennsylvania.

“Education is the cornerstone of workforce development and, in turn, the health of the economy,” Governor Wolf said. “This grant will assist the Pittsburgh Promise in its mission to provide scholarships to high school graduates. When students get help with the finances of obtaining professional certificates or degrees, it means greater opportunity for their future careers – and a stronger Pennsylvania.”

The grant will provide $100,000 to the Pittsburgh Promise for the Scholars of The Pittsburgh Promise project, which focuses on helping students attain post-secondary certificates or degrees. The project will provide 86 scholarships to high school seniors in Pittsburgh public schools. The scholarships can be used to attain a degree or certification at a college, technical, or trade school in Pennsylvania.

The project will be funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state, and local government. Fifty-two counties in Pennsylvania are included in ARC’s footprint. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) facilitates ARC’s work in the Keystone State.

Workforce development is one of Governor Wolf’s top priorities for Pennsylvania. The governor’s proposed Statewide Workforce, Education, and Accountability Program (SWEAP) calls for increased investments in STEM education and job training programs to prepare workers for emerging fields and careers.

SWEAP builds on PAsmart launched last year. PAsmart encourages school, business and community partnerships to prepare people for the jobs of today and the future. Through PAsmart grants, the Wolf administration provided nearly $30 million to bolster STEM and computer science in schools and expand apprenticeships and job training.

This year, the governor is proposing an additional $10 million for PAsmart to bolster career and technical education for adults as well as job training programs at companies to enhance the skills of Pennsylvania workers.

The governor also recently created the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center. The partnership between state government and private sector leaders will identify and address the barriers, skills gaps, and worker shortages that exist across the commonwealth.